Kid Cudi Teases ‘Entergalactic’ With Vibe-y Single ‘Do What I Want’

Kid Cudi has dropped a new single, “Do What I Want,” via Republic Records. The mid-tempo number previews the rapper and producer’s upcoming eighth album and accompanying Netflix project, Entergalactic.

Entergalactic is “the story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City,” and reunites Cudi with co-creator Ian Edelman after the pair worked together on HBO’s How To Make It In America. Cudi serves as an executive producer alongside Kenya Barris.

A teaser for the project showcases the animated film, expected out this fall, and lists its voice cast, including Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Vanessa Hudgens, Laura Harrier, Jaden Smith, and Macaulay Culkin.

The official synopsis describes Entergalactic as “an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.”

Kid Cudi’s last album, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, dropped in 2020.