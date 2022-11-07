Kid Cudi Confirms ‘1 More Album’ While Hinting at Retirement: ‘Not Sure What Ima Do After That’

One last record is on the way from Kid Cudi under his current recording contract with Republic Records, the label behind his last six studio albums. But where he goes or what he decides to do with his career following that release is still up in the air.

“Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” the rapper tweeted. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Cudi hinted that his musical journey as Kid Cudi would likely be nearing an end. “I just don’t know if I want to do music and drop albums for much longer,” he said. “I’m really curious to see what else I can do. I was thinking about this, this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher. Just do that for a couple of years.”

Regardless, Cudi isn’t going out without a warm thank you to the fans who have stuck by him for the decade and a half he’s been releasing music. “This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long,” he added on Twitter. “This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

Cudi recently released his eighth studio album Entergalactic alongside an animated Netflix film of the same name that featured music spanning his discography. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the musician looked ahead at the next decade of his career, sharing that he hasn’t closed the door on any one idea.

“Everything is possible,” he said. “And I think people, they have an idea about me. They feel that they’ve seen it all, like music. And they know I’m a musician, and they give me the acting thing, but it’s like, okay, you can only be good at two things. But here’s the thing. I’m going to be good at five things. I’m going to be good at six things. I’m going to be good at seven things. I am trying to tap into the full ability of my soul and make anything I ever dreamed of.”

He added: “So that’s where I see myself over the next 10 years and until I’m old and gray. I think I might slow down on the music and get more into designing and more into writing movies and TV shows, stuff like that. I’ve always wanted to get more into acting and do more of that because it’s very fulfilling for me. And it’s something I haven’t had that many opportunities to do. So I still feel like I’m very new in that world. There’s a lot more I want to do in that space.”