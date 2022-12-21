Kid Cudi Reveals Collaborative Album With Travis Scott Isn’t Happening: ‘The Moment Has Passed’

Kid Cudi revealed Wednesday that his long-rumored album-length collaboration with Travis Scott — dubbed “The Scotts,” for Cudi’s given name Scott Mescudi and Travis Scott — is no longer happening.

The rapper hopped on Twitter Wednesday to answer fan questions and when someone inquired about the status of the Scotts’ album, Cudi broke the bad news: “Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed.”

Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed https://t.co/pxM8yTnbXz — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 21, 2022

However, Cudi didn’t rule out future music from the Scotts, adding that he’d “Def!!” be into future collaborations with Travis Scott.

Scott and Cudi previously worked together in 2016 on “Through the Late Night” and “Way Back” on Scott’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, as well as “Baptized by Fire” on Cudi’s 2018 LP Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ and “Stop Trying to Be a God” on Scott’s Astroworld.

Their first “Scotts” track, fittingly called “The Scotts,” arrived in 2020 as part of a Fortnite partnership; the track later hit Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, giving Cudi his first-ever chart-topping single.

“In my whole career, all I wanted was acceptance from Kid Cudi,” Scott told Rolling Stone in 2016. “I don’t care about nothing else! This dude saved my life. He kept me from doing a lot of fucked up shit to myself, kept me on the right path. That’s why I make music, that’s why I go hard for the fans.”

While the Scotts album isn’t on the horizon, Kid Cudi teased a potential sequel to his 2012 album WZRD with Dot da Genius, but ruled out a second installment of his 2022 LP Entergalactic. It’s safe to assume a follow-up to his and Kanye West’s Kids See Ghosts also isn’t in the cards before Cudi’s self-proclaimed retirement.