Kid Cudi Cancels Moon Man’s Landing Festival, Plans Outdoor Return in 2024

Kid Cudi has canceled his upcoming Moon Man’s Landing festival in Cleveland this summer after hearing fans’ feedback about preferring an outdoor summer fest as opposed to an arena.

Two weeks ago, the Cleveland rapper announced plans to bring back his Moon Man’s Landing fest with a lineup that included Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, $uicide Boy$, and more along with Cudi’s headlining set. The festival was scheduled for August 19 at the city’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena. However, as Cudi wrote on Twitter Tuesday, the fans “weren’t feelin it.”

“I know u guys wanted an outdoor festival, and so did I, but the city wouldnt approve it,” Cudi wrote. “And instead of cancelling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city.”

On a positive note, Cudi pledged to bring back Moon Man’s Landing with the same lineup in 2024, but at an outdoor venue, possibly an hour outside Cleveland.

“I saw some people say they dont mind the drive if I did make it outside of the city,” Cudi added. “I doubt the city will approve anything in the city, but Moon Man’s Landing is not dead! And we will find a better place for u all to have an epic time at. Promise.”

One more thing! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/xBOxK53KFO — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 27, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Cudi promised full refunds to fans who did buy tickets for the 2023 festival instead of simply pushing the tickets to the 2024 fest.