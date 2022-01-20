 Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti Headline Smoker's Club Fest 2021 - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Republicans Are Now Proposing 'Election Law Enforcement' Units to Crack Down on Nonexistent Voter Fraud
Home Music Music News

Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti Headline Return of the Smoker’s Club Fest

The hip-hop festival is set to take place on Saturday, April 30 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

AP Images, 3

A new festival is on the way for rap lovers. On Thursday, the Smoker’s Club announced the return of its hip-hop festival with Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti as the April 30 musical event’s headliners.

The Smoker’s Club Fest, set to be hosted at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, will also see the likes of Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Dom Kennedy, Yung Lean, Lupe Fiasco, Rico Nasty, and Wale, among others.

“WE’RE BACK,” the music festival wrote alongside its tour poster and stacked lineup. Tickets for the festival go on sale Monday, Jan. 24, and start at $223, while VIP entry for the music event costs $409. The event will be hosted by the Smoker’s Club founder Shiest Bubz.

The 2021 iteration sees the return of many of the same artists featured on the 2018 lineup, which saw Khalifa, Cudi, and Schoolboy Q as headliners. Hosted on April 28 and 29 in Long Beach that year, the lineup featured artists such as Isaiah Rashad, Ty Dolla $ign, Dom Kennedy, Lil Skies, and the late Mac Miller.

During Rolling Loud last December, Cudi teased a new album in the works. “I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” he told the crowd. “I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys.”

In This Article: 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, direct, festival announcement, Kid Cudi, live music, Playboi Carti, Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.