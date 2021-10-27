 Watch Kid Cudi Pull Back the Curtain in 'A Man Named Scott' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Watch Kid Cudi Pull Back the Curtain in ‘A Man Named Scott’ Trailer

The documentary depicts the rapper’s life and career

Kid Cudi is at the heart of a new documentary, A Man Named Scott, out November 5th via Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer for the documentary showcases Cudi’s career since the release of his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. It depicts his creative vision and his struggles as an artist over the past decade.

“Creating something new and helping people, it’s always been an escape for me,” Cudi says in the trailer. “And it’s freeing.” He adds, “Everything I make has to help people in some way. How can I make something that calls out to the broken and the lost? I needed to feel something with the music. How can I push it? How can I give people something that they haven’t heard before?”

A Man Named Scott was directed by Robert Alexander and features appearances from Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, Shia LaBeouf, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Lil Yachty, and Pharrell Williams.

Kid Cudi recently teased an upcoming collaboration with Jay-Z in the trailer for The Harder They Fall, which was also co-produced by Jay-Z alongside James Lassiter. The Western arrives in select theaters on October 22nd and will be available on Netflix beginning November 3rd.

