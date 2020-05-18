Watch Khruangbin’s Heartwarming Video for ‘So We Won’t Forget’

Texas trio Khruangbin have shared a bright, soothing new song called “So We Won’t Forget,” from their upcoming album Mordechai, out June 26th on Dead Oceans.

The warm guitar track was released with a music video directed by Scott Dungate and produced by Wieden+Kennedy Tokyo x Nakama. In the heartwarming clip, a man grieves the loss of his young daughter by constructing a shrine out of plush animals. His constant travels to-and-from the shrine on his bicycle attract the ire of local motorists and, eventually, one stubborn patrol officer, but the man keeps on climbing, determined to reunite with his daughter once more.

“Memory is a powerful thing,” Khruangbin said of the song. “Now more than ever it’s important to tell the people you love that you love them, so that they don’t forget.”

Khruangbin have also relaunched AirKhruang, a playlist generator originally designed for air travel, but that will now generate playlists for at-home activities such as cooking, painting, and meditation. This new version of the generator, geared towards the COVID-19 pandemic, is known as Shelter in Space.

Mordechai follows Khruangbin’s 2018 debut Con Todo El Mundo, as well as Texas Sun, their collaborative EP with Leon Bridges from earlier this year.