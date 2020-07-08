Khruangbin Remix Beck’s ‘No Distraction’ for Singer’s 50th Birthday

Wednesday, July 8, marks Beck’s 50th birthday, and to celebrate, psych-rockers Khruangbin have shared their remix for the singer’s “No Distraction.”

The Houston trio put a dub spin on the Colors track, stripping off the track’s pop sheen, amplifying the bass and reducing Beck’s vocals to a fuzzy, distant echo.

The Kharuangbin remix was originally planned to debut on an exclusive Record Store Day 7″ single — where it was backed by St. Vincent’s previously released remix of Beck’s “Uneventful Days” — but since the physical release of the single was pushed to October 26th, the track instead premiered to honor Beck’s half-centennial.

Kharuangbin dropped their third album Mordechai in late-June; the LP followed their Texas Sun collaborative EP with Leon Bridges. Beck’s latest album, Hyperspace, arrived in November 2019. The singer also recently covered Chris Bell’s “I Am the Cosmos” and took part in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s livestream event alongside Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello and more.