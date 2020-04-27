 Texas Trio Khruangbin Tease New LP With Shimmering 'Time (You and I)' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Khruangbin Preview New Album With Shimmering Disco Track ‘Time (You and I)’

Texas trio will release Mordechai in June

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Texas trio Khruangbin unveiled a slick and mesmerizing new song, “Time (You and I),” from their upcoming album, Mordechai, out June 26th via Dead Oceans and Night Time Stories.

“Time (You and I)” boasts a vintage blend of funk, soul and disco, and its crisp rhythm section keeps a toe-tapping beat while the shimmering guitars and Laura Lee Ochoa’s swooning vocals give the song a dreamy edge. The track arrives with a delightful video in which comedians Stephen K. Amos and Lunga Anele-Skosana wander around London on a rainy day, dancing to the song as they leave lone sandcastles at random locations throughout the city.

Mordechai marks Khruangbin’s third album of all new material and follows 2018’s Con Todo El Mundo. Last year, they released Hasta El Cielo, a dub version of Con Todo El Mundo, while in February they teamed up with Leon Bridges for the collaborative EP Texas Sun. While Khruangbin is best known as predominantly an instrumental act, Mordechai will be their first album to prominently feature vocals on every track.

In This Article: Khruangbin

