Leon Bridges and Khruangbin Catch Rays in New ‘Texas Sun’ Video

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges catch rays, literally, in the new video for “Texas Sun,” the title track off their collaborative EP.

The video, directed by Philip Andelman, features a man driving across expansive Texas from sunrise until sundown, during which he pulls over in a prairie and he erects a contraption that manages to capture the Texas sunlight in a box. He then delivers the box of the sun’s rays to his sleepy girlfriend.

“I had never felt this transported by a song, never felt such a powerful need to shoot anything before in my life,” Andelman said of the “Texas Sun” video in a statement. “We traveled out to East Texas and just started driving, creating our own set of adventures as we went along: meetings with pecan farmers in Van Horn, mezcal dealers in Marfa, ranchers in Valentine. We didn’t have much gear, just a camera, some incandescent bulbs, a tripod and ratchet straps. We fell into a family of friends in Marfa who took us over the finish line, rustling up wardrobes and cars, a neighbor with a home to shoot in, an ex-boyfriend with a drone. Calling this a labor of love would be an understatement; it was the ride of a lifetime.”

The four-song Texas Sun arrived on February 7th, nearly two years after the project began after Bridges hit the road with the instrumental band on a 2018 North American tour.

“If you just let the music do what it’s supposed to do, it will reveal itself,” Khruangbin’s bassist Laura Lee previously said of the project. “We tried to take that same approach with Leon. For us, it was opening up our world to have another person in it. But all of it feels like Texas to me.”