Khruangbin, Leon Bridges Preview Joint EP With Twangy Song

Houston funk-soul trio Khruangbin have teamed up with fellow Texan Leon Bridges for Texas Sun, a forthcoming four-song EP due in February 7th.

The collaborative EP began during Bridges’ 2018 North American tour with the retro instrumental band, beginning with a one-off track that ended up yielding an entire EP’s worth of material.

“If you just let the music do what it’s supposed to do, it will reveal itself,” Khruangbin’s bassist Laura Lee said of the project. “We tried to take that same approach with Leon. For us, it was opening up our world to have another person in it. But all of it feels like Texas to me.”

To coincide with the announcement, Bridges and Khruangbin have shared the project’s title track, a meditative, twangy song that blends the band’s Thai-funk proclivities with Bridges’ rootsy vocals. “Caressing you from Fort Worth to Amarillo,” sings Bridges, as he breezily meditates on his homestate’s natural wonders. “Come on roll with me ’til the sun dips low.”

“Big sky country,” Lee added, “that’s what they call Texas.”

Texas Sun will be in stores on February 7th.