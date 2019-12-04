 Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Team Up For EP 'Texas Sun' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next How Sex Workers Helped Write a Bill to Study the Effects of SESTA/FOSTA Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Khruangbin, Leon Bridges Preview Joint EP With Twangy Song

Two Lonestar state legends team up for an unexpected collaborative ‘Texas Sun’ EP

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Houston funk-soul trio Khruangbin have teamed up with fellow Texan Leon Bridges for Texas Sun, a forthcoming four-song EP due in February 7th.

The collaborative EP began during Bridges’ 2018 North American tour with the retro instrumental band, beginning with a one-off track that ended up yielding an entire EP’s worth of material.

“If you just let the music do what it’s supposed to do, it will reveal itself,” Khruangbin’s bassist Laura Lee said of the project. “We tried to take that same approach with Leon. For us, it was opening up our world to have another person in it. But all of it feels like Texas to me.”

To coincide with the announcement, Bridges and Khruangbin have shared the project’s title track, a meditative, twangy song that blends the band’s Thai-funk proclivities with Bridges’ rootsy vocals. “Caressing you from Fort Worth to Amarillo,” sings Bridges, as he breezily meditates  on his homestate’s natural wonders. “Come on roll with me ’til the sun dips low.”

“Big sky country,” Lee added, “that’s what they call Texas.”

Texas Sun will be in stores on February 7th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.