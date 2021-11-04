Khruangbin Make Their ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut With ‘People Everywhere (Still Alive)’

Khruangbin will make their Austin City Limits debut on Nov. 6 as part of an hour-long episode also featuring fellow Texan Leon Bridges.

The psych-rock Houston trio — bassist Laura Lee Ochoa, guitarist Mark Speer, and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson Jr — performed songs from three of their albums, starting with tracks from their 2015 debut, The Universe Smiles Upon You, including “People Everywhere (Still Alive).” That song gets a seven-minute grooving jam rendition, followed by “White Gloves” from their debut.

Con Todo El Mundo‘s “Friday Morning” and Mordechai‘s “First Class” round out their appearance.

Khruangbin are in the midst of their North American tour, which runs through December. They also have a two-date stint at Radio City Music Hall on Mar. 9-10 in 2022.