Khruangbin Detail North American Tour

Khruangbin have announced an extensive 2021 North American tour, as well as a few shows for 2022.

The Texas psych-rock outfit already had a handful of summer and fall shows booked, including festival sets at Newport Jazz and Bonnaroo, plus multi-night stands at Stubb’s in Austin, Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Eastern in Atlanta (all of those shows have already sold out).

Khruangbin have scattered some new shows around those short residencies, including a September 22nd gig in Aspen, Colorado, a November 6th show in Santa Barbara, California, and a November 7th show in San Diego. They’ve also fleshed out a fuller run in December that kicks off December 1st in New Orleans and wraps in San Antonio on the 19th. Khruangbin have also booked a pair of shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for March 9th and 10th, 2022.

Khruangbin will receive support from Pachyman in Aspen and Kikagaku Moyo in Santa Barbara and San Diego. Nick Hakim, meanwhile, will open during the band’s December run.

Tickets for Khruangbin’s new shows will begin to go on sale starting Wednesday, June 14th, at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

Khruangbin released their most recent album, Mordechai, last June. A few months prior, they teamed up with Leon Bridges for a collaborative EP, Texas Sun.

Khruangbin Tour Dates 2021 – 2022

September 22 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up (with Pachyman)

November 6 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl (with Kikagaku Moyo)

November 7 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with Kikagaku Moyo)

December 1 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre (Nick Hakim)

December 2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Nick Hakim) (SOLD OUT)

December 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Nick Hakim) (SOLD OUT)

December 4 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Nick Hakim) (SOLD OUT)

December 6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room (with Nick Hakim)

December 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre (with Nick Hakim)

December 10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (with Nick Hakim)

December 11 – Columbus, OH @ Express LIVE! (with Nick Hakim)

December 14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant (with Nick Hakim)

December 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion (with Nick Hakim)

December 17 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory (with Nick Hakim)

December 18 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center (with Nick Hakim)

December 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center (with Nick Hakim)

March 9, 2022 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (with Nubya Garcia)

March 10, 2022 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (with Nubya Garcia)