Watch Khalid Belt ‘Young, Dumb and Broke’ on ‘Austin City Limits’ Debut

Khalid bounces through a euphoric rendition of his American Teen hit “Young, Dumb and Broke” in a clip from his Austin City Limits debut set to air December 15th at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

From the song’s opening lines, Khalid got a major assist from the crowd, who served as his back-up singers throughout the performance. Khalid sang the tune with his enthralling drawl and as he bounded back and forth across the stage, he relished each moment where he got to drop the mic and let the crowd complete lines like, “Yeah, we’re just young dumb and broke/ But we still got love to give.”

Khalid’s Austin City Limits episode will also feature a performance from Mac DeMarco, who will be making his ACL debut as well. The second half of the 44th season of the long-running concert series will also feature sets from Trombone Shorty (January 5th), Arctic Monkeys (January 19th), Buddy Guy (February 2nd) and Willie Nelson (January 26th).