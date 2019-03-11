Khalid Reflects on Missed Communications in New ‘Talk’ Video

Khalid roams around color-coded rooms in his vivid video for “Talk,” the new single from his upcoming second LP, Free Spirit. Throughout the clip, the singer-songwriter dances in a balloon-filled space and chills on top of a car. In scenes that reference the lyrical theme of lapsed communication, he sings into a wall as a dancer grooves on the other side.

The singer recently performed the Disclosure-produced “Talk” on Saturday Night Live, along with the ballad “Better” from his 2018 Suncity EP. Free Spirit, which follows his acclaimed 2017 debut LP, American Teen, is out April 5th.

Khalid recently spoke to Rolling Stone about how the record’s development and lyrical approach. “I’ve written these songs all over the world — in hotel rooms, tour buses, backstage,” he said. “I’ve learned how to talk about my anxieties in music. A lot of people my age are struggling with being themselves in the world. I want to let them know I feel the same things.”

Prior to the album release, Khalid will release a companion film on April 3rd in theaters worldwide.