Khalid Drag Races With Summer Walker in Video for Revamped ‘Eleven’

Khalid has enlisted Summer Walker for a new version of his single “Eleven.” Khalid released a solo version of the song back in January.

The flirtatious track has Khalid checking out a crush as he cruises Los Angeles after dark, with Khalid and Walker meeting up with a crew of drag racers before engaging in a high-speed race of their own. The pair fend off villainous racers who seem to be out to get them until it’s just the two singers left. Before a winner is announced, a dance break ensues, leaving the end of the race a mystery.

“Eleven” is part of a recent string of singles from Khalid, including the Disclosure collaboration “Know Your Worth.” Last year, he released his sophomore album Free Spirit, which featured hit single “Talk.” He also appeared on songs by Majid Jordan, Ed Sheeran and P!nk.

Walker released her debut album Over It in October. She has made a series of guest appearances on other artists’ songs in 2020, including a remix of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.”