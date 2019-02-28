Khalid Announces Sophomore Album ‘Free Spirit,’ Short Film

Khalid will release his sophomore album Free Spirit, the much-anticipated follow-up to his acclaimed 2017 debut American Teen, on April 5th.

While talking with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-nominated artist previewed a bit of how the LP came together. “I’ve written these songs all over the world — in hotel rooms, tour buses, backstage,” the El Paso, Texas singer said. He gave an early taste of the album with the recently released single “Talk,” a synth-pop slow jam that encourages honest communication. “I’ve learned how to talk about my anxieties in music,” he says. “A lot of people my age are struggling with being themselves in the world. I want to let them know I feel the same things.”

Ahead of the album release, Khalid will be the musical guest on the March 9th episode of Saturday Night Live. Then, on April 3rd, the singer will debut a companion film that will screen in theaters worldwide. The film screening will also allow for a fan listening event in the various cities. He has yet to provide details or a preview of what to expect from the film.

Between American Teen and Free Spirit, Khalid dropped the EP Suncity. His track “Saturday Nights” was recently remixed by Kane Brown. Khalid also seamed with Halsey to be on Benny Blanco’s recent hit “Eastside,” which peaked at Number Nine on the Hot 100.