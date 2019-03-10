×
Watch Khalid Perform Sleek R&B Anthem ‘Talk’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

Singer also performed Sun Cityr EP single “Better” as musical guest

Weeks after announcing the impending arrival of his much-anticipated sophomore album, Khalid made his Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest on the Idris Elba-hosted episode.

The R&B singer opened his set with a groovy performance of his Disclosure-assisted first single from his forthcoming Free Spirit. The El Paso, Texas native was supported by three backup singers while he dancing across the stage throughout the sleek rendition.

Khalid later returned to the SNL stage to perform smoldering ballad “Better” from his 2018 Suncity EP where he belted out a melancholic vocal solo with the backup singers harmonizing the chorus.

In a recent statement about his forthcoming album – the follow-up to his 2017 debut American Teen – Khalid revealed it will be “a culmination of all of the growth and experiences I have gathered over the past two remarkable years.” He added, “I have been in the studio pouring my soul and spirit to create a body of work that I hope speaks to each and every one of you.”

Khalid’s new album Free Spirit is due April 5th. Two days before that, on April 3rd, the singer will debut a companion film that will screen in theaters worldwide.

