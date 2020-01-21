Khalid Announces New Shoe Partnership With Reebok

Khalid’s Grammy week is off to a good start. The singer-songwriter was announced today as Reebok’s latest celebrity ambassador, following in the footsteps of artists like Ariana Grande and Cardi B, who have both appeared in campaigns for the footwear brand.

As part of the global partnership, Khalid will appear in Reebok’s “Sport the Unexpected” campaign this spring, which the brand says celebrates “creativity, experimentation and self-expression.” Expect to see the ads running worldwide.

No word on whether the singer will join the ranks of Kanye West, Travis Scott and Tyler the Creator, who have each created shoes with Adidas, Nike and Converse, respectively. Khalid appears to be wearing a version of Reebok’s classic “Club C 85” sneakers in the first images released from the new partnership. The brand says Khalid’s campaign will be “showcasing Reebok’s heritage through a contemporary lens,” further hinting that the singer might not be launching a completely new silhouette, but rather promoting a current style, or one from Reebok’s archives.

Either way, Khalid says he’s “amped” to partner with the brand. “I love how they mix old and new and honor the classics with fresh twists,” he says. “I hope we can inspire a new generation of people to be themselves and take creative chances.”

“Khalid continues to be a beacon of originality, pride and imagination for today’s rising youth,” adds Matt Blonder, VP of Marketing and Digital Brand Commerce at Reebok. “Through his unique sound and a personal journey that took him across the country, Khalid authentically symbolizes our common ethos – to inspire creativity and encourage experimentation.”

Khalid is nominated for “Record of the Year” at this weekend’s Grammy Awards, for his song, “Talk” (off his latest album, Free Spirit). He celebrated the Reebok announcement today by sharing a photo of himself playing with his dog Maui, who’s decked-out in a custom Reebok doggy tracksuit. Fans can see more of Khalid’s new collaboration and enter for a chance to win Reebok gear for their own pups, by heading to Reebok.com.