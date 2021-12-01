Khalid Busts Out His Silkiest Moves in New Music Video for ‘Present’

Khalid shows off his nimble footwork in the new music video for “Present,” a track off his upcoming mixtape, Scenic Drive, out this Friday, Dec. 3.

The new video, which was directed by Wendy Morgan, boasts an aesthetic that feels both regal and cozy. In the clip, Khalid croons the song as a group of dancers creates an immaculate still-life tableau behind him, while later on the singer joins the group in some lively choreography that complements the classic R&B vibes of “Present.”

“Present,” which was released in October, is one of nine tracks on Scenic Drive. The project will also feature contributions from Alicia Keys, Majid Jordan, Ari Lennox, Smino, Kiana Ledé, Quin, Lucky Daye, and 6lack. Scenic Drive marks Khalid’s first studio project since his 2019 album, Free Spirit.

Along with prepping Scenic Drive, Khalid has released a handful of one-off singles this year, including “Otra Noche Sin Ti” with J Balvin, “Working” with Tate McRae, and “New Normal.” In November, he also teamed with Mariah Carey and Kirk Franklin for a new holiday song, “Fall in Love at Christmas.”