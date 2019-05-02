Watch Khalid Float Through ‘Talk,’ ‘Better’ at Billboard Music Awards

Khalid delivered a double shot of songs from his new album, Free Spirit, performing “Talk” and “Better” at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday.

Khalid opened with “Talk,” floating through the track with impeccable ease, and even tossing in a few new vocal runs while a troupe of back-up dancers moved behind him. The singer kept the same vibes up during “Better,” adding a few more dancers and waltzing down the stage towards the crowd as he belted the song’s final hook, “Nothin’ feels better than this/Nothin’ feels better.”

Along with Khalid, the Billboard Music Awards featured a hologram-enhanced performance of “Medellin” from Madonna and Maluma, BTS and Halsey uniting to perform their new single, “Boy With Luv” and Taylor Swift opening the show with the live debut of “ME!”

Khalid released Free Spirit in April and the album follows his breakout 2017 debut, American Teen. The singer will embark on a North American tour in support of the new record June 20th in Phoenix, Arizona.