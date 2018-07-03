Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next How Does Scott Pruitt Still Have a Job? Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Khalid’s New Throwback ‘OTW’ Video With 6lack, Ty Dolla $ign

Channeling Nineties R&B vibes, new visual features old tech

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Khalid, 6lack and Ty Dolla $ign team up for some throwback romance in the new video for Khalid’s “OTW.”

Directed by Calmatic, the visual features the trio singing in matching jackets and making choreographed moves as they coordinate to rendezvous with their love interests, who are in the midst of a slumber party. They connect the old-school way, with a call to a wired pink phone. The clip furthers its old school, slow jam vibes by featuring past tech, including Kodak cameras what looks like a Sidekick and a vintage-styled television commercial for the song.

The song’s sentiment continues as the group comes together for wind-whipping car rides and a dance party in the middle of a street. “Put it in drive, I’ll be outside, I’ll be on the way,” Khalid croons on the hook. “You can meet me in five, I’ll be all night, I’ll be all day.” Each of the three takes on a verse capturing the spirit of taking a carefree drive with a crush.

Khalid’s “This Way” with H.E.R. is featured on the Future executive-produced Superfly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which dropped last month.

In This Article: 6lack, Khalid, Ty Dolla $ign

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad