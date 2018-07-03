Watch Khalid’s New Throwback ‘OTW’ Video With 6lack, Ty Dolla $ign

Khalid, 6lack and Ty Dolla $ign team up for some throwback romance in the new video for Khalid’s “OTW.”

Directed by Calmatic, the visual features the trio singing in matching jackets and making choreographed moves as they coordinate to rendezvous with their love interests, who are in the midst of a slumber party. They connect the old-school way, with a call to a wired pink phone. The clip furthers its old school, slow jam vibes by featuring past tech, including Kodak cameras what looks like a Sidekick and a vintage-styled television commercial for the song.

The song’s sentiment continues as the group comes together for wind-whipping car rides and a dance party in the middle of a street. “Put it in drive, I’ll be outside, I’ll be on the way,” Khalid croons on the hook. “You can meet me in five, I’ll be all night, I’ll be all day.” Each of the three takes on a verse capturing the spirit of taking a carefree drive with a crush.

Khalid’s “This Way” with H.E.R. is featured on the Future executive-produced Superfly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which dropped last month.