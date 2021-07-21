 Khalid Embraces 'New Normal,' Announces Album 'Everything Is Changing - Rolling Stone
Khalid Embraces ‘New Normal,’ Announces Third Album ‘Everything Is Changing’

Singer premiered single at Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight launch earlier this month

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Khalid has announced his third album Everything Is Changing with a futuristic video for the single “New Normal.” The singer-songwriter first premiered the song with a live performance at Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 Spaceflight launch earlier this month.

In the dreamy song, Khalid reflects on growth and personal progress. “You found your way but it’s never enough,” he sings on the chorus “‘Cause everything is changing.” In the video, Khalid goes into his apartment complex and sees an army of drones delivering packages. After entering his apartment, he tends to the hundreds of plants that surround him.

In a statement, Khalid pointed out that he was “inspired by how I was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends.”

He continued, adding that his new album “really takes that a step further with all of the songs centering around trying to find a purpose and a sense of self in a world where everything is digitally connected but emotionally disconnected. As we all come out of quarantine and venture more into the world and try to reconnect with people we haven’t seen in over a year, I hope the messages explored within the album open up conversations and allow people to access their feelings in a new way.”

Everything Is Changing will be out this fall and follows 2019’s Free Spirit. Over the past two years, Khalid has made numerous guest appearances on songs by Pink, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Kane Brown, J Balvin, and more.

