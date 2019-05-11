Khalid Launches Music and Fine Arts Foundation for Communities in Need

As Khalid risen to fame, he has consistently shown love for his hometown of El Paso, Texas. Now, he’s giving back to the community in his own way.

The Free Spirit singer announced the launch of The Great Khalid Foundation in El Paso on May 10th: a music and fine arts organization that aims to help underserved communities. The website for the foundation says its goal is to foster “an atmosphere of support and freedom for kids to dream BIG! Through our music education programs, scholarship awards, and gift giveaways we are investing in our children and in their future.” The website gives those interested the option of volunteering, donating or becoming a sponsor.

The Great Khalid Foundation has already shared three Performing Arts scholarship recipients in El Paso on Instagram. “If I wasn’t in the position I am in life right now, I would’ve became a music teacher,” Khalid captioned the post. “Luckily, I get to teach in a way I would’ve never imagined! I wanna give a congratulations to all of the Performing Arts Scholarship winners! Everything is super new right now and it’s all a work in progress but you gotta start somewhere! Manifestation is super important! One day I WILL open up a school, but I gotta believe in myself.”

Khalid released his sophomore album Free Spirit in April, the follow-up to his 2017 debut American Teen. The singer will head out on a North American tour in support of his new record beginning June 20th in Phoenix, Arizona.