Khalid Teams Up With Dance Crew in Joyful ‘Know Your Worth’ Video

Khalid touts the virtues of refusing to settle for less in “Know Your Worth,” his collaboration with British DJ-production duo Disclosure. In the new video, the singer teams up with a dance crew, whose joyful choreography peppers the clip.

In the Daniel Russel-directed visual, Khalid delivers the uplifting track’s words of encouragement as he performs on a dimly lit stage. Dancers dressed in colorful garb reenact the sentiments of the soothing lyrics, which address abandoning bad relationships and moving toward supportive ones. “You don’t know your worth/All the things I know that you deserve,” he sings on the chorus. “Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt/Find someone you know will put you first/Find someone who loves you at your worst.”

“Know Your Worth” is the Texas singer’s second collaboration with Disclosure, following their 2019 hit, “Talk,” off Khalid’s sophomore album, 2019’s Free Spirit, which arrived last April. In October, he teamed up with Major Lazer for a new song, “Trigger.” The R&B artist also recently unveiled his solo tracks, “Up All Night” and “Eleven.”