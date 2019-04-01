Khalid Sets U.S. Arena Leg of Free Spirit World Tour

Khalid will embark on a headlining arena tour this summer in support of the rising singer’s upcoming sophomore album Free Spirit.

The 32-date Free Spirit World Tour kicks off June 20th in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps two months later in Miami, Florida on August 17th.

For the trek, Khalid has recruited “Pretty Girl” singer Clairo as his opening act. Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public starting April 5th.

Khalid will release his Free Spirit, the much-anticipated follow-up to his debut American Teen, on April 5th. The singer has already shared first single “Talk” and “Self” from the album.

Khalid Tour Dates

June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

June 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

June 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

July 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

July 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre

August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 17 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena