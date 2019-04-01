Khalid Sets U.S. Arena Leg of Free Spirit World Tour

Khalid will embark on a headlining arena tour this summer in support of the rising singer’s upcoming sophomore album Free Spirit.
The 32-date Free Spirit World Tour kicks off June 20th in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps two months later in Miami, Florida on August 17th.
For the trek, Khalid has recruited “Pretty Girl” singer Clairo as his opening act. Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public starting April 5th.
Khalid will release his Free Spirit, the much-anticipated follow-up to his debut American Teen, on April 5th. The singer has already shared first single “Talk” and “Self” from the album.
Khalid Tour Dates
June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
June 23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
June 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
June 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
June 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
July 1 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
July 9 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
July 12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
July 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre
August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
August 17 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena