Khalid Road Trips With Friends in ‘Free Spirit’ Video

Khalid embarks on a search for self-discovery and a good time in the freewheeling video for “Free Spirit,” the title track off the singer’s new record.

The “Free Spirit” clip was adapted from the Emil Nava-directed short film that accompanied the album’s release and primarily features footage of Khalid and the rest of the cast laughing, partying, dancing and cruising around the country in a custom “Free Spirit” van. The end of the video, however, hints at the darker edges of the Free Spirit short film, closing with an eerie shot of one of the friends clutching his arm on a convenient store floor, while the cashier lies bloody behind the register.

Khalid released Free Spirit last week. The album features collaborations with Father John Misty and Disclosure and follows the Texas singer’s celebrated 2017 debut, American Teen.

Khalid will embark on a massive North American tour in support of Free Spirit June 20th in Phoenix, Arizona.