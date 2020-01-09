Khalid Checks Out a Crush in New Song ‘Eleven’

Khalid has released the second single from his upcoming (and, for now, untitled) album. It’s called “Eleven” and comes with a lyric video showing a sports car cruising through the city at night.

In the lyrics, Khalid describes looking a crush up and down in the passenger seat: “Late at night, eleven, we’re cruisin’/Lately, I’ve been watchin’ your movements/If I’m the only one that you’re choosin’/Am I your favorite drug you’ve been usin’?”

“Eleven” follows Khalid’s previous single “Up All Night,” released this past November. He previously teamed up with Major Lazer for “Trigger,” featured on the soundtrack to the critically acclaimed Playstation 4 game Death Stranding. The track is featured alongside songs by Chvrches, Bring Me the Horizon, The Neighbourhood and more. He recently received a Record of the Year nomination at the Grammys for his song “Talk.”