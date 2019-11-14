Khalid Drops Chill-Out New Song ‘Up All Night’

Khalid has released a new track called “Up All Night” — a chill song that he wrote on tour for his fans.

“It’s really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly,” he said in a statement. “I’ve been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I’m working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon!”

Khalid previously teamed up with Major Lazer for “Trigger,” featured on the soundtrack to the critically acclaimed Playstation 4 game Death Stranding. The track is featured alongside songs by Chvrches, Bring Me the Horizon, The Neighbourhood and more. Khalid also collaborated with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on “Right Back,” released this past August.

In September, Khalid hosted a benefit concert for shooting victims in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.