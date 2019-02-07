Hear Khalid, Disclosure Team for Romantic New Song ‘Talk’

Khalid tries to tackle one of the most difficult tasks in love, defining the relationship, on his infectious new song, “Talk,” which features production from the British duo Disclosure.

“Talk” boasts a bouncy beat of crisp drums and elastic synths that spring between Khalid’s tender croon. “I’ve never felt like this before,” Khalid sings, “I apologize if I’m moving too far/Can’t we just talk? Can’t we just talk?/Figure out where we’re going.”

Per Billboard, “Talk” is the first song from Khalid’s next record, which is expected to arrive in April. In a statement, Khalid said, “This album is the culmination of all of the growth and experiences I have gathered over the past two remarkable years. I have been in the studio pouring my soul and spirit to create a body of work that I hope speaks to each and every one of you.”

Khalid’s as-yet-untitled new album will follow his acclaimed 2017 debut, American Teen, as well as his 2018 EP, Suncity.