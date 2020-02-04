Khalid, Disclosure Reunite for Dance Floor Pep Talk ‘Know Your Worth’

Khalid and British DJ-production duo Disclosure have reunited for a bouncy new love song, “Know Your Worth.”

The track boasts a classic Disclosure beat, with crisp drums and big bass buoying an ebullient mix of synths and vocal samples. Khalid’s drawled croon glides easily over this beat as he pleads, “Find someone you know who’ll put you first/Find someone who loves you at worst/Gotta keep, gotta keep, gotta keep your head up.”

“Know Your Worth” marks Khalid and Disclosure’s second collaboration, following their 2019 hit, “Talk,” off Khalid’s most recent album, Free Spirit. The Texas singer has stayed busy since that album arrived last April, recently teaming with Major Lazer for a new song, “Trigger,” while also releasing two new solo tracks, “Up All Night” and “Eleven.”

As for Disclosure, they’ve only taken on a smattering of projects since the release of their 2018 EP, Moonlight (their last full-length, Caracal, arrived in 2015). Along with collaborating with Khalid last year, Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence teamed with Sam Smith for a cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love,” while he also contributed production to Mac Miller’s posthumous album, Circles.