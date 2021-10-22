Khalid Channels Classic R&B Vibes on New Song ‘Present’

Khalid has released a new song, “Present,” which will appear on an upcoming mixtape, Scenic Drive, set to arrive December 3rd via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records.

“Present” boasts a rich R&B sound with lithe guitar licks, smooth synths and Khalid’s swooning vocals sailing over a rich drum beat. In a statement, Khalid credited the R&B his mother raised him on with inspiring the song, saying, “I’ve had the chance to listen to a lot of music and also push myself creatively while I’m recording. My Mom raised me on R&B and whether it’s the harmonies or melodies, it will always be a part of my music.”

He added, “‘Present’ is just the beginning and I love that it has a dual meaning. It feels good to be more ‘present’ after such a trying year in the pandemic and it’s also a ‘present’ for my fans that have been with me every step of the way.”

As for the Scenic Drive tape, Khalid described the project as a companion piece to his 2018 EP, Sun City. Back in July, the released a new song, “New Normal,” and said he was prepping his third album, Everything Is Changing, though an official release date for that LP still hasn’t been announced. Khalid’s last album, Free Spirit, arrived in 2019.