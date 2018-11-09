Khalid Dances in Parking Lot in New ‘Better’ Video

Khalid hosts a late-night dance party for one in his laid-back “Better” video, calmly crooning in a parking lot full of zooming cars. The R&B singer grooves against a city backdrop while vehicles of various colors whip around his every move. Hazy shots of a woman’s face sporadically appear, adding an ethereal edge to the otherwise straight-ahead clip.

“Better” appears on Khalid’s recently issued EP, Suncity. That release follows his debut LP, 2017’s American Teen, which Rolling Stone named one of the year’s 50 Best Albums.

The vocalist – who wrapped his headlining Roxy Tour in June – has issued several stand-alone singles throughout 2018: the Normani collaboration “Love Lies,” Billie Eilish team-up “Lovely,” “OTW” with Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack, “This Way” with H.E.R. and “Eastside” with Benny Blanco and Halsey. He’s also made guest spots on Sabrina Claudio’s “Don’t Let Me Down,” Shawn Mendes’ “Youth,” Martin Garrix’s “Ocean” and Buddy’s “Trippin’.”