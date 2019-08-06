Khalid Announces Benefit Concert to Help El Paso Shooting Victims

Khalid is in the process of planning a benefit concert for the families of the El Paso shooting victims. The rapper announced the concert, which will take place later this month, on Twitter in a series of emotional tweets about his hometown.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy,” wrote Khalid, who was born in Georgia but moved to El Paso during high school and now calls the Texas city his home. “Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable.”

He continued, “Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city. I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.” He added, “Also, sending my love to Dayton, Ohio. America is hurting right now.”

In 2018, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo presented Khalid with the keys to El Paso in honor of the musician’s connection with the city. His sophomore album, Free Spirit, dropped earlier this year. No further details on the benefit concert have yet been announced.

On Saturday, 22 people were killed during a mass shooting inside a Wal-Mart in El Paso. The event was one of three mass shootings in the U.S. within the span of a week.