Khalid Unveils Two-Part Beats 1 Radio Show About New Album ‘Free Spirit’

Singer will team with Zane Lowe for track-by-track breakdown

Khalid will provide a deep dive into his new album, 'Free Spirit,' over the course of a two-part show on Beats 1 radio.

Khalid will delve into his new album, Free Spirit, on a two-part Beats 1 radio program, “Free Spirit Radio,” which premieres today, April 3rd. Part two will air April 5th at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

On part one, Khalid will discuss the various artists that have inspired his music, such as Frank Ocean and Alina Baraz. He’ll also talk about an unreleased song he made with Majid Jordan, working with Active Child and texting his mom while riding in an elevator with Justin Timberlake (Khalid will also note how “Cry Me a River” influenced his own Free Spirit track, “My Bad”).

Part two of “Free Spirit Radio” will find Khalid breaking down Free Spirit track-by-track with Zane Lowe. The singer will discuss collaborating with Father John Misty and Disclosure, co-writing with Sara Aarons and Emily Warren, his desire to experiment more with folk music and the important role his mom plays when it comes to approving tracks on the record.

Khalid’s Free Spirit arrives April 5th and follows his celebrated 2017 debut, American Teen. The singer will embark on a massive North American tour in support of the new record June 20th in Phoenix, Arizona.

