Khalid, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Chill at Summer Barbecue in ‘Right Back’ Video

Khalid has released his latest single “Right Back,” featuring Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The song comes with a festive music video directed by Director X (“Hotline Bling,” Rihanna’s “Work”) that shows Khalid and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie hanging out with their friends at a summer barbecue in the park.

The single is a new version of “Right Back,” which appeared on Khalid’s second studio album Free Spirit, released this past April. He previously released the singles “Free Spirit” and “Talk,” and was a featured artist on two song collaborations this past year: “Hurts 2B Human” with Pink, and “Beautiful People” with Ed Sheeran, as part of Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project. The singer also launched the Great Khalid Foundation, a music and fine arts foundation for kids, this past May.

Khalid is currently performing on his sold-out Free Spirit World Tour, playing a string of North American shows this August before wrapping up August 17th in Miami, Florida.

Khalid Free Spirit World Tour Dates

August 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 4 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

August 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 8 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre

August 10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

August 17 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena