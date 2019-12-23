Hear Keyshia Cole Join Kehlani on New Track ‘All Me’

Kehlani has dropped a new song, “All Me,” featuring Keyshia Cole. The smooth-talking number, produced by ReeceBeats and released as a surprise for fans, features the pair of Oakland natives joining voices.

“I’ve never had a song hype like this before it dropped,” the singer wrote on Twitter after fans urged the song’s release with the hashtag #DropTheSongKehlani. “I’ve never had this much energy for a musical release! this is so incredible. I just wanna say thank you, this is some really epic shit.” She added, “And this was accidental. This wasn’t my planned single, this isnt a part of the roll out for my album… I put a snippet up & y’all made it viral. I’m putting it out because of y’all. Thank you!!!!”

Kehlani recently appeared on Zedd’s single “Good Thing” and dropped her mixtape While We Wait back in February. The mixtape included singles “Butterfly” and “Nunya.” Last week, Kehlani released her TSNMI Holiday 2019 Collection, the next iteration of her TSNMI clothing collection.