Soul Searching in Memphis Led Kevin Morby to His New LP, ‘This Is a Photograph’

In January 2020, songwriter Kevin Morby witnessed his father collapse from a medical event while visiting his childhood home in Kansas. In a state of shock, the singer spent the evening looking at old family photos and fixated on an image of his father as a young man, looking, as Morby states, “full of confidence.” The experience forced Morby to confront both the idea of mortality and the passage of time — and, after an extended sojourn in Tennessee, these reflections came together in the form of his upcoming album, This Is a Photograph, out May 13 via Dead Oceans.

To mark the announcement, the singer released the record’s eponymous single, accompanied by a music video directed by Chantal Anderson. Produced by frequent Morby collaborator Sam Cohen, This Is a Photograph was primarily written in Memphis’ historic Peabody Hotel, where the singer-songwriter holed up in search of inspiration and self-realization amongst the city’s dark past.

“Memphis became the representation of all of the American cities and towns I wanted to talk about,” Morby said in a release about the album. “Because of all it had been through, there’s a resilience there that spoke to what we were all dealing with in different ways at the time.”

Interspersed with Morby family photos and archival images from the Peter J. Cohen Collection, the “This Is a Photograph” video finds the singer completely alone in a nondescript town — at times appearing contemplative, at others seemingly teetering on the edge of mania. At one point, Morby dons a suit and sings while clutching forcefully at a microphone, whipping himself into a frenzy as if preaching to an invisible congregation. “This is what I’ll miss after I die,” he exclaims during the song’s chant-like refrain. “And this is what I’ll miss about being alive.”

“Sam Cohen and I wanted to throw everything at the wall with this one,” Morby says of the song. “It’s about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible. That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”

Morby will also embark on an expansive tour of Europe and North America through the majority of 2022, which starts May 20 in Madrid, Spain and wraps Nov. 12 in Vancouver, BC.

Kevin Morby Tour Dates

Fri. May 20 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

Sat. May 21 – Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal

Sun. May 22 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

Mon. May 23 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Tue. May 24 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

Wed. May 25 – Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche

Thu. May 26 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

Sat. May 28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park

Sun. May 29 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Mon. May 30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Tue. May 31 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Wed. Jun. 1 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Fri. Jun. 3- Angers, FR @ Levitation

Sat. Jun. 4 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

Mon. Jun. 5 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef

Sun. Jul. 3 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer

Mon. Jul. 4 – Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano

Wed. Jul. 6 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

Thu. Jul. 7 – Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

Fri. Jul. 8 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

Sat. Jul. 9 – Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival

Mon. Jul. 11 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

Tue. Jul. 12 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

Wed. Jul. 13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

Fri. Jul. 15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

Sun. Aug. 21 – Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk

Mon. Aug. 22 – Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

Wed. Aug. 24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset

Sat. Aug. 27 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

Mon. Aug. 28 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

Wed. Aug. 31 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Sat. Sept. 3 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sun. Sept. 4 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

Mon. Sept. 5 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

Tue. Sept. 6 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

Wed. Sept. 7 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

Wed. Sept. 28 – Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn

Thu. Sept. 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Mon. Oct. 3 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Wed. Oct. 5 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Mon. Oct. 10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

Tue. Oct. 11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub

Wed. Oct. 12 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Fri. Oct. 14 – Memphis, TN @ The Bluff

Sat. Oct. 15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Sun. Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. Oct. 18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Thu. Oct. 20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. Oct. 21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Sat. Oct. 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon. Oct. 24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Tue. Oct. 25 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

Wed. Oct. 26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. Oct. 28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sat. Oct. 29 – Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag

Mon. Oct. 31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Tue. Nov. 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Wed. Nov. 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

Thu. Nov. 3 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon

Sat. Nov. 5 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sun. Nov. 6 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

Tue. Nov. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room

Thu. Nov. 10 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Fri. Nov. 11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

Sat. Nov. 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre