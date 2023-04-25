Kevin Morby Revisits ‘This is a Photograph’ With ‘More Photographs (A Continuum)’

Kevin Morby hasn’t completely closed the door on This is a Photograph, the introspective seventh studio album he released last year. On it, he walked a thin line between autobiographical and fictional storytelling while exploring the way childhood memories change with age. But even those 12 songs weren’t enough for him to feel at peace with it all, so he’s going back for more on More Photographs (A Continuum), set for release on May 26.

“If This Is a Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of, then More Photographs is, perhaps, the same home just experienced differently,” Morby shared in a statement. “As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic, and now, suddenly, you’ve replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes.”

The album announcement arrives alongside the release of its first two singles, “This Is a Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited.” The records are reimagined renditions of “This is a Photograph” and “Five Easy Pieces” from This is a Photograph.

When “This is a Photograph” was first released, Morby described it as “about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible. That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”

More Photographs (A Continuum) will only feature nine songs, including those two pre-releases. The other seven have titles colored with hometown nostalgia, like “Going to Prom” and “Bittersweet, Tennessee,” a version of which also appeared on This is a Photograph.

In his statement, Morby continued: “With every collection of songs, I feel I have to cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is a Photograph was not finished. Releasing this collection is me tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.” Trending Fox News Staffers Celebrate Tucker Carlson's Departure: 'Pure Joy' 'The End of Fox News': MAGA World Reacts to Tucker Carlson's Departure 'Goodbye Mother-Tucker!': Late-Night Hosts Roast Tucker Carlson After Fox Split Woman Sues Morgan Wallen After Cancelling Mississippi Show

More Photographs (A Continuum) Tracklist:

“This Is A Photograph II”

“Triumph”

“Bittersweet, Tennessee”

“Going To Prom”

“Lion Tamer”

“A Song For Katie”

“Five Easy Pieces Revisited”

“Mickey Mantle’s Autograph”

“Kingdom Of Broken Hearts”