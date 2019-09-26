Watch Kevin Gates Admire Amsterdam Delicacies in New ‘RBS Intro’ Video

Kevin Gates rolls through the streets of Amsterdam in the new video for “RBS Intro,” the first track off his new album, I’m Him, out tomorrow, September 27th.

The clip was directed by Hey De B and follows Gates as he spits the self-assured track by the city’s famous canals, the camera shaking in time with the beat’s massive bass bombs. The video also finds Gates strolling shirtless through a sneaker store and, of course, examining the myriad delicacies at one of Amsterdam’s marijuana shops.

I’m Him marks Gates’ second studio album, following his widely acclaimed 2016 debut, Islah. Since then, however, Gates has released a steady stream of mixtapes and EPs, including two projects in 2018 — Chained to the City and Luca Brasi 3 — as well as Only the Generals Gon Understand, which arrived in May.

Gates is set to embark on a North American tour in support of I’m Him, October 12th at the Patio Theater in Chicago, Illinois. The run wraps November 30th at the WaMu Theater in Seattle, Washington.