Late-Night Jams

See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’

Actor and rockers perform yuletide instant classic live and sans alien makeup for first time together
Kevin Bacon performs with Old 97s Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show.

The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller (who, with his bandmates, appear as aliens) features in the holiday special after Bacon is abducted, flown into space and presented as a gift to the Guardians’ Star Lord (Chris Pratt). “Here It Is Christmas” originally featured on Old 97’s 2018 Christmas LP Love the Holidays, with the new Bacon-boasting rendition serving as the “climactic duet” of the special, as Rolling Stone wrote.

Prior to the performance, Bacon talked about his festive as-himself role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Jimmy Fallon, as well as working with Eddie Murphy on the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4:

In addition to the hourlong Holiday Special, fans of the offbeat MCU franchise received another gift this week when the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final installment in James Gunn’s trilogy, was unveiled.

