Watch Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon Revise the Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It, Black’

Apparently Mick Jagger and crew get all of their paint at Michaels
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1825 -- Pictured: (l-r) Producer Gerard Bradford, actor Kevin Bacon, writer John Haskell, post producer Justin Ulbrich, and host Jimmy Fallon during “First Drafts of Rock - ‘Paint It Black’” on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon perform on 'The Tonight Show.' Todd Owyoung/NBC

In their latest edition of “First Drafts of Rock,” Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon have taken on the Rolling Stones’ 1966 hit “Paint It, Black.” In the clip, filmed for The Tonight Show, Bacon embodies Mick Jagger while Fallon becomes Keith Richards.

In their “first draft” of the rock song, the pair croon, “I go to Michaels/ And I ask, ‘Where is the paint?’/ They tell me, ‘Aisle 6’/ That’s where they keep the paint.” Later, the lyrics get even more meta: “I see a can of paint/I want to paint the paint.”

Bacon regularly appears on The Tonight Show to rework classic songs with Fallon. Last year, the pair showcased an alternate version of Tears for Fears’ 1985 song “Head Over Heels, while in 2019, the actor and musician joined Fallon for a revision of the Clash’s 1982 hit “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” The duo has also rewritten everything from Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” to the Beach Boys’ “Fun Fun Fun” and The Kinks’ “Lola.” Chris Stapleton even joined the duo for a version of ZZ Top’s “Legs” several years back.

During his appearance on the late-night show, Bacon sat down with Fallon to discuss his new film, Space Oddity, which was directed by his wife Kyra Sedgwick. Reflecting on the “First Drafts of Rock” series, Bacon noted, “It’s fun for me because I grew up with these iconic performers.”

The actor also talked about his Tik-Tok videos, including one he made with his daughter Sosie to Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look.” Bacon admitted he had to spend hours learning the dance, despite his dance background.

