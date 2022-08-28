See Kevin Bacon Cover Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ for an Audience of Goats

Kevin Bacon and his acoustic guitar were back on the farm this Sunday as the actor and burgeoning TikTok star performed Beyoncé’s “Heated” for a pair of goats.

The actor shared a video on social media of his acoustic take on the Renaissance standout, the latest installment in his series of #GOATsongs:

“Hot day, hot song,” Bacon, a music fan whose tastes range from Olivia Rodrigo to death metal, said of the track. “The goats and I are feeling Heated, @Beyonce. Loving this track.”

Earlier this month, the Bacon Brothers singer appeared on The Tonight Show to reimagine Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels” with host Jimmy Fallon. It wasn’t the first time that Bacon and Fallon teamed up for a fresh spin on a classic rock song: In 2019, the actor and musician joined Fallon for a revision of the Clash’s 1982 hit “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” The pair has also rewritten everything from Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” to The Beach Boys’ “Fun Fun Fun” and The Kinks’ “Lola.” Chris Stapleton even joined the duo for a version of ZZ Top’s “Legs” several years back.