Kevin Abstract Drops ‘Sierra Nights’ Video Featuring Ryan Beatty

Kevin Abstract and longtime collaborator and friend Ryan Beatty team up in the video for new song “Sierra Nights.” The single is his second solo track of the year and is expected to appear on Abstract’s upcoming third solo album.

In the laidback, self-directed clip, the Brockhampton founding member and Beatty take a road trip around California, where they drive along the Pacific Coast Highway, and chill with friends and drop verses at gas stations. Towards the end, the duo hang out on a roof and soak in the star-light night sky.

The song follows Abstract’s “Slugger” featuring Slowthai and $not, which dropped last month. The two tracks are his first new solo material since 2019’s Arizona Baby and will presumably appear on Abstract’s upcoming third solo album. The new LP is expected to arrive before the end of the year.

Brockhampton are slated to embark on a 2022 Here Right Now tour, with the North American leg of the run kicking off on February 22nd at The Union Event Center in Salt Lake City and wraps on April 13th in Portland at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.