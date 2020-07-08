Kesha Drops New Song with Wrabel, ‘Since I Was Young’

L.A. singer-songwriter Wrabel has teamed up with his frequent collaborator Kesha for a new song, “Since I Was Young.”

In the standalone single, Wrabel tells the story of how he became the person he is today, starting from his first cigarette at 16, “trying to impress some guy or some girl.” Kesha sings backup on the song’s chorus.

The two friends worked together on multiple tracks featured on Kesha’s 2017 album Rainbow and her latest LP, High Road, released this past January, including the song “Resentment” with Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson. Wrabel released the extended play One of Those Happy People in September 2019.

In addition to High Road, Kesha teamed up with Big Freedia for the song “Chasing Rainbows” earlier this year. She also contributed a cover of T. Rex’s “Children of the Revolution” for a new compilation, Angelheaded Hipster, produced by the late Hal Willner. As with many live shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kesha’s planned tour for High Road has been canceled for the foreseeable future.

“I truly can’t wait to get back on the road again and play songs from High Road for you. Thank you for being here, and for your understanding,” Kesha wrote in the announcement. “Please stay tuned for more info about new tour dates in 2021. I’m going to boogie with you SO hard next year. Stay well and stay strong, wishing all of you health! XOXO. At the end of a storm comes a rainbow.”