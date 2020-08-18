Kesha’s ‘Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2’ Cruise Rescheduled for 2021

Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2 cruise, postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now set sail at a new date: November 3rd, 2021.

The cruise, which will run through November 7th, will continue in the tradition of Kesha’s 2019 cruise, named after her album Rainbow. Traveling from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, the cruise will feature performances by Kesha, the Struts, K.Flay, Aly & AJ, Misterwives, Big Freedia, Wrabel, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Detox, Monet x Change, Roxxxy Andrews, Thorgy Thor and more to be announced.

Guests who purchased rooms for the previous October 16th to 20th, 2020 sailing dates have been notified of the change and may either transfer their reservation to the new festival dates or receive a full refund. All transferred reservations and new reservations made before December 31st, 2020 will receive a complimentary beverage package with their tickets.

The first Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise, which took place in February 2019, sailed from Tampa, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, and featured performances by Betty Who, Matt & Kim, Girl Talk and Big Freedia, among others, along with two sets from Kesha. The pop star released a mini-doc from the inaugural journey highlighting fans’ experiences as well as showcasing performances and other activities fans partook in during the sail.