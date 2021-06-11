Kesha to Star in New Scripted Sci-Fi Podcast Series ‘Electric Easy’

Kesha is set to star in a new scripted musical sci-fi podcast series, Electric Easy, premiering July 19th on Spotify and other podcast services.

Created by Vanya Asher and produced by QCode, Electric Easy is set in Los Angeles in the not-so-distant future, and is centered around a growing subculture of androids called “electrics.” While the story is told through the perspectives of a wide cast of characters, it’s rooted in the forbidden love between a runaway android and the human sent to hunt her down.

In a preview clip for Episode One of the 10-episode series, Asher provides a short introduction, while the scene that follows finds Kesha perfectly chewing the scenery in her role as Zephyr, the MC at the underground nightclub the Electric Easy. After hamming it up for the crowd, Zephyr also introduces the night’s star performer, Vector, played by singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey.

Along with starring in Electric Easy, both Kesha and Bailey wrote original songs for the series. The cast also features Mason Gooding, Frances Fisher, Happy Anderson, Jojo T. Gibbs, Benito Skinner, Lachlan Watson, Erica Ash, Sugar Lyn Beard, Sean Maguire, Jen Kober, Detox, and Brendan Jordan.

“I had so much fun getting the opportunity to write and perform new music while immersing myself in this heartfelt story,” Kesha said in a statement. “It was wonderful working with so many talented actors on a podcast truly unlike anything I’ve ever listened to before. It’s a captivating story that confronts so many social issues, celebrating and highlighting the struggles of the LGBTG+ community, and gives a perspective on AI that I’ve never heard or seen before. I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”

Electric Easy is one of several podcast series from QCode arriving this year. Rosamund Pike is set to star in Edith!, a satirical historical fiction story premiering June 21st and centered around Edith Wilson, wife of President Woodrow Wilson, who is believed to have helped her husband run the country after he suffered a stroke. Other upcoming shows include the spy action thriller Classified (out August 7th), while QCode’s fall slate boasts the kids series Peepkins, the sci-fi series Last Known Position, and the supernatural family drama The Burned Photo.