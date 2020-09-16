Watch Kesha Perform T. Rex’s ‘Children of the Revolution’ in Silver Body Paint

Kesha gave a glammed-out performance of T. Rex’s “Children of the Revolution” on The Tonight Show Tuesday night.

Decked out in a long sequined veil, gladiator skirt and silver body paint, Kesha put her own spin on Marc Bolan’s theatrical stage presence with the vocals to match. “Well, you can tear a plane in the falling rain/I drive a Rolls Royce ’cause it’s good for my voice/But you won’t fool the children of the revolution,” the singer belted.

Kesha’s “Children of the Revolution” cover appears on a new tribute album, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, produced by the late Hal Willner. The compilation also features two versions of T. Rex’s signature hit, “Bang a Gong (Get It On)” — one by U2 and another by David Johansen — as well as Joan Jett’s “Jeepster,” Nick Cave’s “Cosmic Dancer,” Father John Misty’s “Main Man,” Peaches’ “Solid Gold, Easy Action” and more contributions by Beth Orton, John Cameron Mitchell, Perry Farrell, Todd Rundgren and Sean Lennon. The album is available now on vinyl and digital streaming.

Kesha released her latest album High Road earlier this year, and recently collaborated with Wrabel on the single “Since I Was Young.” After delaying this year’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2 cruise because of coronavirus, Kesha announced new cruise dates for fall 2021.