Hear Kesha Cover T. Rex’s ‘Children of the Revolution’

Kesha delivers a high-octane performance of the T. Rex classic “Children of the Revolution” for a new compilation album, the Hal Willner-produced Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex.

As seen in the accompanying video, directed by Ethan Silverman, the pop star recorded the classic track while accompanied by an orchestra in the studio. Clips of her performance are interspersed with archival footage of Marc Bolan, his band T. Rex and their fans.

“Through a stroke of luck, I met the incredibly talented and kind Hal Willner,” Kesha says. “We were in the same studio and he said he liked my red nudie suit, and then when he mentioned that he was working on a project that involved honoring Marc Bolan, I excitedly started rambling about how much T. Rex has influenced my music and my style. Right there we decided to record our own incarnation of ‘Children of the Revolution,’ a motherfucker of a song! I’m excited for the world to finally hear it! This project was so exciting and important to the late great Hal, and I’m humbled to be a part of this project honoring one of the most magical artists of the 20th century.”

Willner, who died from COVID-related complications this past April, is best known for his production with Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull and William S. Burroughs. For Angelheaded Hipster, he brought together Nick Cave, Devendra Banhart, Joan Jett, Father John Misty, Beth Orton, Peaches, Lucinda Williams, U2, Elton John and many more to pay homage to Bolton over 26 tracks. The two-disk compilation will be released on September 4th via BMG.