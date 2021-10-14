Kesha, Who Once Had Sex With Ghost, to Continue to Explore the Supernatural on New Docuseries

Kesha, who once claimed she had sex with a ghost, will explore the supernatural and visit her “creepy bucket list” of mysterious places on an upcoming docuseries heading to Discovery+ in 2022.

On Conjuring Kesha — an extension of the “Kesha and the Creepies” podcast —the singer, along with celebrity friends and paranormal experts, will travel to havens of the unexplainable, Travel Channel announced Wednesday.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm. Making music I’ve felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn’t explain,” Kesha said in a statement.

“On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me. We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before-seen on camera. My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.”

Conjuring Kesha will premiere in 2022 with six hour-long episodes on the streaming service, with Kesha also serving as executive producer in addition to host.

“We are huge fans of Kesha’s supernatural podcast, and we are excited to partner with her to turn her love of all things unexplained into a new series,” Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content general manager Matthew Butler added in a statement. “We know her natural inquisitive nature and sense of adventure will radiate off the screen and we can’t wait to see her — and her famous friends — in action.”

Kesha isn’t the only singer currently chasing the unexplainable on TV: Demi Lovato investigates extraterrestrials — not “aliens” — on her Peacock doc Unidentified.